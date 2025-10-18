Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Sold by Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd

Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 58.7% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 48.4% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Up 1.5%

Stryker stock opened at $374.67 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $329.16 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $143.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $379.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.77.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Stryker from $418.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Stryker from $407.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.76.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

