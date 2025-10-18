Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) CFO Sells $72,669.00 in Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.23, for a total value of $72,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,748.95. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Elizabeth Mann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 16th, Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.72, for a total value of $76,416.00.

On Friday, August 15th, Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $80,400.00.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.4%

VRSK stock opened at $232.34 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.09 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $772.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.91 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 460.89% and a net margin of 30.67%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $340.00 to $334.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Rothschild Redb cut Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

