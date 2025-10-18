Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Sold by Citizens Business Bank

Citizens Business Bank decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 662,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 83,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,956,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD opened at $122.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.60 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,545,054.40. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $3,318,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 114,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,333.04. The trade was a 19.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,281,540. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.65.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

