Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Dbs Bank upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.31.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $184.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.76. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $201.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 54.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,100. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

