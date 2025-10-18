Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Next Level Private LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 26,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 66,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $64.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.73. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

