AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,570 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 9,502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $233.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $378.25 billion, a PE ratio of 133.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $241.20.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $371,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 311,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,416,785.98. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $240.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Melius Research set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.94.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

