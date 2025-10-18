AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $466,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 105.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $727,989.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,786.36. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total value of $423,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 98,486 shares in the company, valued at $20,878,047.14. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,824 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $211.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.23. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.22 and a 52 week high of $232.45. The company has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.33, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on COF. Redburn Atlantic raised Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.78.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

