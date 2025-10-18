AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $83.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average of $76.90. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $58.42 and a twelve month high of $87.47.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

