Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 101 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.1% of Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $128.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $110.86 and a 52-week high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

