Yunhong Green CTI (NASDAQ:YHGJ) and WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Head to Head Contrast

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) and Yunhong Green CTI (NASDAQ:YHGJ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WK Kellogg 2 9 0 0 1.82 Yunhong Green CTI 1 0 0 0 1.00

WK Kellogg presently has a consensus target price of $20.88, indicating a potential downside of 9.24%. Given WK Kellogg’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe WK Kellogg is more favorable than Yunhong Green CTI.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WK Kellogg 1.31% 31.34% 5.18% Yunhong Green CTI -5.86% -11.99% -4.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of WK Kellogg shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Yunhong Green CTI shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of WK Kellogg shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.8% of Yunhong Green CTI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WK Kellogg $2.61 billion 0.76 $81.00 million $0.37 62.16 Yunhong Green CTI $17.95 million 0.85 -$1.50 million ($0.50) -11.04

WK Kellogg has higher revenue and earnings than Yunhong Green CTI. Yunhong Green CTI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WK Kellogg, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

WK Kellogg has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yunhong Green CTI has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WK Kellogg beats Yunhong Green CTI on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co. and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan.

About Yunhong Green CTI

Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items. The company also offers packaging films and custom film products for food, and other commercial and packaging applications; and container products, as well as assembles and sells Candy Blossom product line. It primarily serves various retail outlets, including general merchandise stores, discount and drugstore chains, grocery chains, card and gift shops, party goods stores, and florists and balloon decorators. The company sells its products directly, as well as through a network of distributors and wholesalers, retail chains, and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Yunhong CTI Ltd. and changed its name to Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. in August 2023. Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, Illinois.

