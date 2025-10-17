iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust $GSG Position Increased by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSG. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 41.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

