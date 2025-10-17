Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV is TFC Financial Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,712 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.7% of TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 869,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,466,000 after buying an additional 420,575 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,130,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,951,000 after buying an additional 213,730 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,373,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8,537.4% during the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 111,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,705,000 after buying an additional 110,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,557,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $305.44 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $221.40 and a 12 month high of $311.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.60. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

