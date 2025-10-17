NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Bought by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 388.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 39.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 9.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 177,009 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NIKE by 30.6% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,939 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 8.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $66.82 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $84.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 82.05%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the sale, the chairman owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,566,938.84. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,052.92. This trade represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Argus raised NIKE to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. KeyCorp set a $90.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.21.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

