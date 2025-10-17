Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL Stock Holdings Increased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 388,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 210,343 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $106,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 22.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $333,958,000 after buying an additional 275,391 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 55.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,468,000 after buying an additional 414,275 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 16.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 565,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,870,000 after buying an additional 79,934 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 7.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 322,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,324,000 after buying an additional 21,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 8.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,421,000 after buying an additional 17,732 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Cfra Research raised Ralph Lauren from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $353.00 to $352.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $354.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.94.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $322.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.67. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.61. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 12-month low of $176.61 and a 12-month high of $330.11.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 10.91%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.9125 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

