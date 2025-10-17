Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 67 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.9% in the second quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 18.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.1% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $299.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.76. The stock has a market cap of $317.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.49. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $307.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.13.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

