Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 443 Shares of CACI International, Inc. $CACI

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CACI International by 21.0% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of CACI International by 26.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACI opened at $518.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $494.23 and its 200 day moving average is $467.16. CACI International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $588.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $1.86. CACI International had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CACI International, Inc. will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CACI shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, August 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $570.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $576.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $614.00 price objective (up previously from $562.00) on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.73.

In other CACI International news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,175 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.82, for a total transaction of $5,014,443.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 101,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,038,971.52. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

