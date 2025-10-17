Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 142 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 51,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,354,600. This represents a 9.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,400. This represents a 52.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Cigna Group from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen upgraded Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:CI opened at $290.97 on Friday. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $256.89 and a twelve month high of $358.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.51. The company has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The firm had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.97%.

About Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.