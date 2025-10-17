Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $91.34 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.53. The company has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.3104 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

