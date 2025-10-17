Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 280,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $91,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

In other news, CAO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total value of $1,027,876.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,494,135.92. This trade represents a 22.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of VMI stock opened at $406.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $380.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.07 and a 12-month high of $414.53.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 5.98%.Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.500-19.500 EPS. Analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

