TFC Financial Management Inc. Has $464,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

TFC Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $44.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.45. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.