Chubb Limited $CB Stock Holdings Lessened by Praxis Investment Management Inc.

Praxis Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $1,501,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 3.7%

CB stock opened at $268.12 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $252.16 and a 52 week high of $306.91. The company has a market capitalization of $106.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. HSBC cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Chubb from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Chubb from $299.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.28.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

