Callahan Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management grew its position in Entegris by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 8,858 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $707,222.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,854.08. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENTG. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price (down from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.30.

Entegris Trading Up 4.0%

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $94.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $112.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $512.84 million during the quarter. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

