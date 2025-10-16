Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 1,971 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 76.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 62.9% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL stock opened at $81.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.54. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $82.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.37.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.73.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

