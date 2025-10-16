Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,326,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,410,891,000 after buying an additional 1,967,188 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,003,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $375,662,000 after purchasing an additional 457,045 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,022,000 after purchasing an additional 81,135 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,698,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,416,000 after purchasing an additional 128,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,347,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $38.00 target price on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $504,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 136,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,826. The trade was a 13.23% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 158,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,671.10. This represents a 10.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $30.53 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $34.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.04%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

