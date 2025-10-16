WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $6 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $3,066,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,857,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 78,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN opened at $84.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $263.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.36. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.82 and its 200-day moving average is $73.69.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 200.0%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

