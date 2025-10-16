Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth $34,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 126.1% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $39,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $60.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average is $60.38. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $65.76.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $44.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.95.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

