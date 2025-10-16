Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 121.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $102,570.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,019.85. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:AFL opened at $109.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.52. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $96.95 and a 52 week high of $115.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%.The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Aflac announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 52.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Piper Sandler set a $125.00 price target on Aflac and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Aflac from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

