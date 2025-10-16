Private Wealth Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $306,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,167,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,939,000 after acquiring an additional 163,590 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 109,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 23,251 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $46.49 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average is $42.77.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

