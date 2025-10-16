Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,541 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 94.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 25.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 62.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DELL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Fox Advisors lowered Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $80,739,838.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Green sold 42,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,837,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 47,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,619,040. This represents a 47.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,551,332 shares of company stock valued at $643,036,628 over the last 90 days. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $153.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $166.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.