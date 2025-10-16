FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in FedEx by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Truist Financial set a $285.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.83.

FedEx Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $235.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $194.29 and a 12-month high of $308.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.