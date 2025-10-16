Private Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $210,000 Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,335.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $500,303.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,925.32. This trade represents a 63.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $60,874.45. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,309.85. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORLY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $102.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.90 and its 200-day moving average is $96.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $76.22 and a one year high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.55 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.