Alta Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LBP AM SA acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,742,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,585,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $95.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.76. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.49 and a one year high of $118.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 13.46%.The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. BNP Paribas downgraded Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.18.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $118,879.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at $410,208.48. This represents a 22.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

