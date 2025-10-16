Vest Financial LLC Invests $214,000 in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,194,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,705,000 after acquiring an additional 316,573 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth about $3,900,134,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 19.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,732,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,693,000 after buying an additional 763,673 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $555,847,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 22.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,587,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,293,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Snowflake from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,335,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 527,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,132,956. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $2,634,219.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 241,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,986,649.88. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,182,434 shares of company stock worth $270,280,661. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $240.88 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.23 and a 1 year high of $255.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.36. The company has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a PE ratio of -58.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.