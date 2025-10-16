NorthRock Partners LLC Has $495,000 Stake in The Kroger Co. $KR

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kroger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,299,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,863,000 after acquiring an additional 186,302 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Kroger by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,397,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,067,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,999,000 after acquiring an additional 31,477 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Kroger by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,084,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $69.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $74.90.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Roth Mkm raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

