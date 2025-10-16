Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,574 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,039,196,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $467,944,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,744.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $488,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,592,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,942 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $345,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.45, for a total value of $532,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,490,962.95. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,572,233. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.22.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $236.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.21. The firm has a market cap of $225.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.48 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

