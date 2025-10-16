MGO One Seven LLC Sells 1,385 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 78.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,176 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $1,074,964.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,413,371.40. The trade was a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 275 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $41,962.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,795.45. This trade represents a 13.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,785. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.3%

YUM stock opened at $144.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.58.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.48.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

