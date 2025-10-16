Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,215 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 15.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 10.9% in the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. This represents a 36.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $108.94 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12-month low of $70.46 and a 12-month high of $110.87. The stock has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.45 and a 200 day moving average of $94.16.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

