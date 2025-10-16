Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG is Callahan Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 2.3% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $25,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 14.1% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 80.0% during the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 26.8% during the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total transaction of $5,588,639.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,237,930.44. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total transaction of $352,755.20. Following the sale, the director owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,045.80. This represents a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,169 shares of company stock worth $11,929,560. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,080.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $164.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,475.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,327.37. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,096.23 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $41.90 EPS. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6,200.00 target price (up from $6,000.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5,975.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,808.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booking

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.