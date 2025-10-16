Head-To-Head Review: Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) vs. FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN)

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) and FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstSun Capital Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and FirstSun Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Bancshares 26.37% 16.01% 1.74% FirstSun Capital Bancorp 15.99% 9.24% 1.19%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce Bancshares 1 8 1 0 2.00 FirstSun Capital Bancorp 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Commerce Bancshares and FirstSun Capital Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $68.43, suggesting a potential upside of 20.77%. FirstSun Capital Bancorp has a consensus target price of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.75%. Given Commerce Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Commerce Bancshares is more favorable than FirstSun Capital Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and FirstSun Capital Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Bancshares $2.09 billion 3.63 $526.33 million $4.20 13.49 FirstSun Capital Bancorp $549.33 million 2.07 $75.63 million $3.13 13.04

Commerce Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than FirstSun Capital Bancorp. FirstSun Capital Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commerce Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.3% of Commerce Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Commerce Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of FirstSun Capital Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Commerce Bancshares beats FirstSun Capital Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; retail branch network; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, leasing, international, merchant and commercial bank card, and securities safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business products, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed income securities to correspondent banks, corporations, public institutions, municipalities, and individuals. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate planning, advisory and discretionary investment portfolio management, and brokerage services, as well as private banking accounts. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, insurance agency, specialty lending, and leasing services, as well as online and mobile banking services. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About FirstSun Capital Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers. The Mortgage Operations segment originates, sells, services, and manages market risk from changes in interest rates on one-to-four family residential mortgage loans to sell and hold. The company is founded on November 9, 1981 headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.