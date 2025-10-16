Interchange Capital Partners LLC Invests $43,000 in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in General Dynamics by 783.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total value of $5,600,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,260,782.80. The trade was a 51.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total value of $2,617,617.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. The trade was a 26.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,020 shares of company stock worth $86,414,503. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $332.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $326.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.09. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $347.37.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Seaport Res Ptn raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $328.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on General Dynamics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.44.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

