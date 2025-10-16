Private Wealth Asset Management LLC Invests $38,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at $256,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 40.2%

ITA opened at $207.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.78 and a 200 day moving average of $183.00. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $129.14 and a 12 month high of $198.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.