Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 633 Shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider James Philip Bishop sold 1,904 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.64, for a total value of $536,242.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,087.68. The trade was a 28.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 2,112 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.42, for a total value of $617,591.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,341,064.48. This represents a 6.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,396 shares of company stock worth $6,759,745 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLUT stock opened at $250.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 123.41 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.89. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 52 week low of $196.88 and a 52 week high of $313.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.96%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Flutter Entertainment has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $245.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FLUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $350.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research raised Flutter Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.26.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

