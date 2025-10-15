Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.57. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $83.65.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CP. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.