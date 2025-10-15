Raymond James Financial Predicts TSE:TFP Q3 Earnings

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:TFP – Free Report) – Raymond James Financial increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report issued on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TFP. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Triple Flag Precious Metals to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Triple Flag Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

