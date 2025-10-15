FY2025 EPS Estimates for Exelixis Cut by William Blair

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Exelixis in a report issued on Friday, October 10th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $2.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.43. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exelixis’ current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share.
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.36 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 27.01%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Exelixis
Exelixis Price Performance
Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $39.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.96. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 129.0% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Luminist Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 2,740.0% in the second quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 211.3% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.
About Exelixis
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Exelixis
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- After Gold Blast Soars Past $4,000, BofA Eyes $5,000 in 2026
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Buyback Boom: 3 Companies Betting Big on Themselves
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Analysts Flock to Upgrade DELL After Big AI-Server Guidance Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.