FY2025 EPS Estimates for Exelixis Cut by William Blair

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Exelixis in a report issued on Friday, October 10th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $2.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.43. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exelixis’ current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.36 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 27.01%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $38.00 price target on shares of Exelixis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $39.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.96. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 129.0% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Luminist Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 2,740.0% in the second quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 211.3% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

