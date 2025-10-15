New Gold FY2025 EPS Boosted by Raymond James Financial

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst J. Elliott now forecasts that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. Raymond James Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

NGD has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of New Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$9.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.15.

New Gold Stock Performance

TSE:NGD opened at C$10.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.93. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.43 and a 1 year high of C$10.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is an intermediate gold mining company. The company has a portfolio of two producing assets: Rainy River Mine and New Afton Mine in Canada. Also, it has interests in the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico. The company derives revenue from the sale of Gold, Copper, and Silver.

