AEM FY2025 EPS Forecast Boosted by Raymond James Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst J. Elliott now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $7.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.44. Raymond James Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AEM. Zacks Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $165.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.10.

Shares of AEM opened at $171.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.26. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $173.50. The stock has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 30.63%.The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,417,906 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,432,603,000 after acquiring an additional 614,437 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,441,198 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,457,160,000 after acquiring an additional 499,362 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,356,548 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,112,500,000 after acquiring an additional 323,252 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,778,276 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,046,468,000 after buying an additional 160,650 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,296,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $987,398,000 after buying an additional 2,319,131 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

