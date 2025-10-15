Zacks Research Forecasts Reduced Earnings for T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.91. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US’s current full-year earnings is $10.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.47 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.13.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $229.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.34. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $208.39 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The company has a market cap of $258.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.63, for a total transaction of $16,246,879.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 646,822,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,470,379,589.32. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,418,333 shares of company stock worth $584,293,759. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. True North Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 34,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,144,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 30,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,295,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

