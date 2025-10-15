Brokerages Set HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) Price Target at $56.09

Shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.0909.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $467,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,805.23. The trade was a 21.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DINO. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,986,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,857 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth about $70,437,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1,633.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,730,000 after buying an additional 1,597,152 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 19.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,185,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,093 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 207.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,970,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DINO opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HF Sinclair has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $54.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -114.26 and a beta of 1.00.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.61. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently -434.78%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

