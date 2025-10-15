Zacks Research Has Positive Estimate for RRGB Q3 Earnings

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.82). Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ current full-year earnings is ($2.94) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $283.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.17 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

RRGB has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $6.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.57. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher Ross Martin bought 34,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $217,942.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,667,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,491,128.74. This trade represents a 2.12% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 503.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.